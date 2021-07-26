Story City Bible camp closed this week following COVID-19 cases among staff

Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp closed earlier than anticipated last week because staffers got sick.

Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp will be closed this week following confirmed COVID-19 cases among its staffers and some campers.

Associate director Cheri Schendel-Hennager tells Local 5 the camp, which ended early last week because of the outbreak, decided to hold off this week after consulting with the Hamilton County Department of Public Health.

Schendel-Hennager says canceling camp will allow "our team to spend the week focused on restoring wellness (for some) OR remaining well (for the majority)."

The camp's leadership team has been reaching out to parents of campers who expected to be there this week, Schendel-Hennager added.