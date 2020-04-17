Scammers target Iowans during COVID-19 pandemic

"There are big, big risks to posting personal information on questionnaires related to Facebook," said Brad Anderson with AARP Iowa.

Scammers are always looking to scam, especially in vulnerable times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

These can be calls from an unknown number, or even just a Facebook challenge.

"It is primetime season right now for scamming," says Brad Anderson with AARP Iowa. "It's a perfect environment for scammers, so you have to be careful.

The Iowa AARP tells Local 5 they've seen three ways Iowans are being targeted.

"Probably the top one, that we've seen, is that there is some kind of vaccine or treatment out there available, " Anderson says. "There is not. People should know, that as of today, there is no vaccine and there is no treatment.

"The other one we've been hearing about is people selling coronavirus testing kits door-to-door. And the most recent one we've been hearing about are the ones related to the 'Trump Dollars' or the stimulus checks."

Anderson says that to stay safe, don't answer a phone call from a number you don't know and to research any charities asking for money.

Another tip: never give out your bank information, Social Security number, or Medicare number.

Another way scammers are targeting people is through social media.

"There are big, big risks to posting personal information on questionnaires related to Facebook," Anderson says.

This includes the Senior Photo Challenge, where users post their senior pictures to support the Class of 2020. Whatever you do, don't answer any of the questions on Facebook as it reveals personal information about you.

AARP also wants you to remember that the IRS will never call you asking for information.

