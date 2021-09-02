Scammers targeting older Iowans during vaccine rollout

Some scammers have called older Iowans to put them on a waitlist for a COVID-19 vaccine and asked for personal information.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Scammers continue to find new ways to take advantage of older Iowans as the COVID-19 pandemic pushes onward.

The most recent scam centers itself on vaccine distribution and administration.

Aging Resources of Central Iowa's Crystal Doig told Local 5 they've seen scammers ask for an Iowan's date of birth, social security number, Medicare number and ask to pay a small fee.

“Scammers are calling people and emailing them asking for information to get them on a waitlist to get a vaccine," said Doig.

A woman was asked to give $200 to be put on a waitlist for a vaccine, Doig said.

"The rule of thumb is if you get a call from someone you don’t know and they illicit excitement, fear, and ask for money that’s a scam.”

If you believe you're being scammed ask for a callback number. If it's a legitimate business they will comply. If they don't, hang up. It's a scam.