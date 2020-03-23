School districts making sure kids are fed during COVID-19 pandemic

Grab n' go meals are becoming common options for schools to get children the food and nutrition they need.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Thousands of central Iowa K-12 students were supposed to be going back to school Monday following the end of spring break.

Instead, they're at home, awaiting the end of the COVID-19 spread in the state.

School districts like the Urbandale Community School District are doing their part in making sure kids are able to get nutritious meals despite class not being in session.

Monday, for instance, was peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apples, carrots and milk.

Breakfast on Tuesday will be cereals, milk and juice.

Teachers in Urbandale are also taking this time to clean up their rooms and take home anything they may need in case distance learning is the next step.

"Our teachers are coming in and out to pick up things they may need that were left here before spring break," said Valerius Elementary Principal Michelle Cole. "So they signed up for a time and we're getting them in and out safely ensuring everyone is keeping their distance and going home from there."

The school nurse is able able to send home any medications that had been left with them.

The Saydel Community School District is also offering free breakfast and lunch to all children 18 starting Monday, which are available from 11:30-1 p.m. in the parking lot or bus lane of each location. Children must be present.

Saydel Community School District Free Breakfast and Lunch for children ages 18 and younger. Starting March 23rd. See photo or this link on our website for more information. https://www.saydel.k12.ia.us/district/school-closure-meals.cfm

The Waukee Community School District will offer free breakfast and lunch for pick up for children under the age of 18 through April 10.

Other school districts offering meals include Ankeny and West Des Moines.

Des Moines Public Schools partnered with the Food Bank of Iowa and Des Moines Area Religious Council to offer grab n' go meals at the district's 10 middle schools.