2nd COVID-19 variant confirmed in Iowa, state health department says

One case of the P.1 variant, originally found in Brazil, has been confirmed in Johnson County.

Editor's Note: The video above is from April 6. Read more here.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed a second variant of COVID-19 in the state Thursday afternoon.

The State Hygienic Lab confirmed one case of the P.1 variant, which was originally found in Brazil, in Johnson County.

IDPH officials confirmed the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, to be in the state on Feb. 1.

An IDPH release says they and local public health have already contacted the individual to find out how the person contracted it and to initiate the health monitoring process, which includes contact tracing.

SHL is sequencing tests to find out what strands of COVID-19 variants are circulating in Iowa and to contribute to the understanding of virus activity throughout the United States.

IDPH officials confirmed the B.1.1.7 variant, first found in the United Kingdom, to be in the state on Feb. 1.

Health officials said on Tuesday it is likely this variant is the dominant strain in the state after a long-term care facility in Urbandale confirmed a case.

With another variant in Iowa, IDPH says it is critical for Iowans to continue mitigation efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask or face covering

Practice social distancing with those outside your household

Clean your hands frequently with soap and water

Stay home if you feel sick

Get tested if you are exposed to, or have symptoms of COVID-19

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when one is offered to you

If you have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, review CDC guidelines here