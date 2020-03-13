The FAMiLY Leader Foundation will look for a different date.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned trip to Des Moines later this month has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The FAMiLY Leader Foundation, which organized an event featuring the diplomat, said the event won't happen on March 21.

"In conjunction with the Department of State, we have decided to postpone the event as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus," Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The FAMiLY Leader Foundation, said.

The foundation said in a press release Friday they are working to find an alternate date.

The event also featured author Joel Rosenberg.