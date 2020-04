Iowans are rising to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Gretchen Bohling who partners with her students to make masks.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are rising to the occasion during the COVID-19 pandemic, including Gretchen Bohling, a fashion designer and adjunct Professor at DMACC.

Bohling partners with her students and faculty to make and donate masks to healthcare employees and essential workers.