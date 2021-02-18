Woodbury County holds second mass vaccination clinic

Appointments at the Tyson Events Center filled up in a matter of minutes.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County hosted their second public mass vaccination clinic this week.

1,500 people signed up, with one woman's daughter driving all the way from California to make sure her mom got to her appointment.

"Being in California, the restrictions are a lot higher it seems like compared to here so I'm so pleased she's able to get the vaccine," Royalee Kirby said. "I'm going to stay for a month and make sure everything goes well."

The Siouxland District Health Department, who organized the event, said appointments were filled in a matter of minutes.

Another clinic is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 24, and those appointments were also filled shortly after registration opened.

