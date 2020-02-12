Sleepy Hollow closed for winter season because of pandemic

Because of the high number of cases in the community, the sports park decided to close for the winter.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in 27 years, Sleepy Hollow Sports Park in Des Moines won't open for winter activities.

Rick Flatt, president of Sleepy Hollow Sports Park, said the tough decision was made to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Typically, the park, which is located near the Iowa State Fair Grounds, has sledding and tubing during the winter, but Flatt said most of his customers are large groups so it'd be near impossible to social distance.

"We've had plenty of weather challenges in the past, but we've always managed to open," Flatt said. "This one is a little bit different though, and it involves more than just an effort that we can put in."

Flatt said his team will spend the season making improvements and will work to expand the Halloween attractions and Renaissance Faire Park.

The Scream Park and Renaissance Faire Park were open for the season earlier this year with coronavirus precautions, including limiting capacity.