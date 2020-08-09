Nevada diner gets creative in maintaining social distancing

Patrons at Snack Time can now expect to see tables separated by shower curtains and Plexiglas barriers to help keep people as socially-distanced as possible.

NEVADA, Iowa — Snack Time, a family owned restaurant in Nevada, is going above and beyond to make their customers safe.

Employees are separating tables with barriers, made out of shower curtains and Plexiglas.

“We’re just trying to get back in business," says employee Eduardo Garcia.

After a 5 month shutdown caused by COVID-19, Snack Time lost 70% of their revenue. So, they're bringing the customers back with safety in mind.

“This way we can try and keep everybody safe," said Garcia. "So, everybody has a chance to get out and enjoy a little bit of going through all this COVID.”