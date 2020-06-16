Can technology help ensure social distancing at work?

Combined with more testing, social distancing is essential to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Six feet of separation has become the new standard for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As Iowa enters another phase of reopening, social distancing isn't likely to go away.

And that means employers are getting creative with technology.

From dots on the floor before you check out to one-way lanes in grocery stores, you're probably familiar by now with the efforts to keep people spaced out.

Combined with more testing, this social distancing is essential to preventing the virus' spread.

"Maintaining social distance is the most fundamental way to prevent the spread of COVID," says Dr. Preeti Malani, an infectious disease specialist. "Having a system that gives you real-time feedback can help train all of us to maintain distance, especially in places where it's hard to do so."

Amazin is now using cameras with motion technology to identify employees who follow the rules and those who may be getting a little too close.

It's called the Distance Assistant.

Where could we see this type of technology in Iowa?

Lobbies and cafeterias can be areas of high traffic. The Des Moines Skywalk could conceivably be a space with increased foot traffic.

The same could be said for manufacturing and processing plants.

It could cost roughly $1,000 to analyze the data, a small cost compared to shutting down a business due to an outbreak.

Triax Technologies is using a wearable device that sounds an alarm when workers are within six feet of each other.