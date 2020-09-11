Southeast Polk Community School District bus driver dies of COVID-19

The district said John Wright tested positive for the virus several weeks ago.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — As the number of people testing positive and dying from COVID-19 continues to grow, a metro school district is confirming one of its bus drivers died from the virus.

A spokesperson for Southeast Polk Community School District said John Wright died from COVID-19, after testing positive for the virus several weeks ago.

Wright was employed as a bus driver for the district since 2016, according to statement sent to Local 5.

Administrators said they don't know how Wright contracted the virus. They said he wasn't identified as part of its contact tracing efforts.

Southeast Polk leaders said counseling services will be available for students and staff.

According to his obituary, Wright is survived by his wife, two daughters and two brothers.