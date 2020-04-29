Spanish-language translating key to providing latest coronavirus information to Iowans

For those whose primary language isn't English, it's still important to communicate what they need to know.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Every day Gov. Kim Reynolds takes to the podium with the latest information and case numbers surrounding COVID-19 in Iowa.

While you see Reynolds hold her daily briefings at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, there are individuals behind the scenes translating it for a Spanish broadcast.

"Presentation really matters. My delivery really matters," says Ernest Nino-Murcia, a certified court interpreter.

Every morning, interpreters go over notes and prepare to help the Spanish-speaking community understand the latest coronavirus developments.

"It is so important to have people communicate and get a message in their language," said Vanessa Marcano-Kelly, an interpreter and translator. "That communication in different langauges is really important, especially in moments of emergency, public health disasters, and different things like that."

Ernest and Vanessa started interpreting the governor's press conferences last week. They want to give Spanish speakers a better understanding of the virus, allowing them to better form their own opinions.

"I'm seeing people that are connecting to it live, like in the hundreds," Marcano-Kelly says. "And then, I've seen thousands of shares."

"Really commendable for both on the states part and on Iowa PBS to make the effort and invest in the resources in providing quality interpretation because we are all in this together," says Nino-Murcia.

Gov. Reynolds' daily press conferences can be viewed on Local 5, and dfor Spanish speakers you can turn on the second audio program.

Iowa PBS also has a playlist on their YouTube channel dedicated to the Spanish audio press conference broadcasts.

Additional resources for Spanish speakers