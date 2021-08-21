Spoon cancels Des Moines concert over Iowa's COVID-19 policies

The rock band was set to perform at Hoyt Sherman Place in September.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The band Spoon announced Friday they would be canceling their Des Moines concert due to Iowa's law against vaccine mandates.

In a tweet, the band said they have been working with local promoters to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for concert entry. "Due to Iowa's limitations of vaccine mandates, we're regrettably canceling the Sept 9 Des Moines show," the tweet read.

The state law passed in May stipulates businesses can lose out on state grants or contracts if they require anyone to show proof of vaccination while on their premises.

The Hoyt Sherman Place concert will be replaced with a show at Slowdown in Omaha on the same date.

The band said Des Moines ticket holders should refer to their point of purchase for refund information. Tickets for the new Omaha show are on sale now.

Hoyt Sherman Place leadership has not responded to request for comment.