"We are so grateful to still be alive and together because we know we could have died," said Penelope Smith.

ST. LOUIS — Late last month, Penelope Smith was shopping at a St. Louis Schnucks supermarket when something immediately stopped her in her tracks.

"My nose started running and just wouldn't stop, and it was also burning. I went over to the pharmacy and got some cold medicine," said Smith.

The 56-year-old retired teacher took the medicine, but she didn't feel any better.

"I became very, very tired and dehydrated and nothing could get me back on my feet. I've never felt that sick in my life," she said.

Smith, an asthmatic, was treated at a hospital and released.

"All I can say is the antibiotics just weren't working. They did blood work and they did chest x-rays. When I was home, I just kept drinking a lot of hot water and I believe that helped loosen all that mucus that was in my lungs. God helped me through this," she added.

Several days later, Smith said officials with the City of St. Louis Department of Health told her she had all the symptoms of coronavirus, and she wasn't alone.

"At the same time, I was actually really fatigued and sick," recalled Penelope Smith's husband Charles.

Penelope said doctors believe she exposed her 62-year-old husband to the virus.

"I showed the signs before he did," she said.

"When the doctors told me that I actually tested positive for coronavirus, I was somewhat shocked," said Charles Smith.

A "shocked" Charles, who's a former long-distance runner and diabetic, was hospitalized for a day.

He and his wife both feared the virus would kill them.

"I know the night that I was struggling, I just felt like that was the end," said Penelope Smith.

"During a 24-hour period, I got progressively better," Charles Smith said.

Amazingly, after battling the deadly virus for three weeks, the couple got stronger and better. They're no longer quarantined in their Kingsway West home, which is on the city's north side.

Research shows the Smiths live in a neighborhood that has one of the most confirmed COVID-19 cases per person. As of Wednesday, 84 people in that area were battling the virus.

"We have lost so many close friends to the virus," said Penelope Smith.

But, this couple, who's shared their love for nine years, is still together and counting their blessings.

"Yes, we're grateful. We are praying for those who are still struggling with it. I want to also tell everyone to take this virus seriously because it is very serious," added Penelope Smith.