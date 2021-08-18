COVID-19 outbreak among DMPS staff forces district to close some buildings

A tweet from Des Moines Public Schools says the offices at 2100 Fleur and the Smouse Professional Learning Center will be closed "until at least Monday."

DES MOINES, Iowa — With classes set to start in just one week, Des Moines Public Schools announced an outbreak among staff forced the district to close two buildings through "at least Monday."

DMPS tweeted the announcement Wednesday night:

"Due to the number of staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, the DMPS administrative offices at 2100 Fleur and the Smouse Professional Learning Center will close until at least Monday."

The district hasn't updated its COVID-19 dashboard since June 3, so it is not confirmed how many staff members have tested positive.

Staff who are not on leave will be able to work remotely, according to DMPS.

As of Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports Polk County has a 7-day test positivity rate of 9.3%. The 14-day positivity rate is 8.7%.

IDPH reports 29% of positive tests from the last seven days are from individuals between the ages of 18-29.