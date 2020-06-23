TestIowa sites in Sioux and Wapello counties to close

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office has announced that two TestIowa sites will close this week.

Sioux County's testing site will close Tuesday once testing concludes at 6 p.m. Wapello County's site will close Wednesday at 6 p.m.

"We are actively pursuing clinic sites in both counties and testing remains available through local health care providers," Reynolds' office said in a statement.

To view a complete list of TestIowa sites, click here.

Reynolds' office also noted:

Large-scale sites are managed and operated by the State of Iowa. Clinic sites are partnerships between the state and local health care providers. Clinics operate and staff the test sites. The state provides testing supplies and processes the samples through the State Hygienic Lab.

Iowans who wish to get tested must first complete the online TestIowa assessment.