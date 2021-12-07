State shifts from in-person COVID-19 testing to at-home kits

Friday is the last day of drive-thru coronavirus testing and the first day at-home test kits will be available to Iowans for free.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After more than a year of COVID-19 testing at community clinics and drive-thru sites, Iowa Department of Public Health officials have transitioned to at-home test kits.

Friday is the last day drive-thru testing will be available at the Des Moines and Davenport TestIowa sites.

It's also the first day Iowans can go to a variety of community clinics and other facilities to pick up an at-home test kit, free of charge, to test for the virus.

There are approximately 125 pick-up sites registered throughout the state.

Find a pick-up site here.

Those unable to go pick up a kit in person can order it online. The kits will be sent to their homes, and UPS will pick up the samples. According to the online instructions, kits will be sent to out within 72 hours of the request.