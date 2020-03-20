Statewide shelter order not on the table yet following Iowa's 45th positive COVID-19 case

The most recent person diagnosed with coronavirus is from Allamakee County.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced another positive case of COVID-19 in the state Friday, bringing the total number in the state to 45.

They say the person with coronavirus is from Allamakee County and is a middle-aged adult (41-60).

While states like California, Illinois and New York have implemented shelter orders, Gov. Reynolds said Friday that Iowa isn't quite to that level yet.

Reynolds did, however, take additional action by way of an additional State Public Health Emergency Disaster Declaration that is designed to be "providing additional regulatory relief" to Iowans.

In her declaration, the governor has temporarily suspended any penalties or interest for not paying property taxes on time (until the end of the declaration), as well as suspending certain evictions during the public health emergency.

"The decisions that I have made is based on the data that the Department of Public Health tells me," Reynolds said. "I also was on the phone with other governors those have been extremely valuable."

The governor's order, effective through April 16, also extends relief to restaurants and bars who aren't allowed to have people dine-in because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, establishments with a Class C liquor license can sell unopened bottles of wine or alcoholic liquor off-site, via drive-thru or through carry-out.

Other details in the declaration:

A commercial truck driver, if a request is made, must be given 34 consecutive hours off if the driver has been on duty for more than 70 hours during an eight-day period

Temporary state employee regulations for hours worked per fiscal year have been suspended

Schools will not have to adhere to state regulations of having at least four fire drills and four tornado drills during the school year with at least two of each type being held between Jan. 1 and June 30

Reynolds will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Friday to share more information about the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.