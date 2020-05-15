$3 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill not expected to pass

Iowa Rep. Cindy Axne plans to vote no on the bill, saying she thinks it gives too much money to people who don't need it.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A proposed bill that would pour $3 into American households, businesses and state and local governments is expected to be shut down in the Senate, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The bill would give an additional $6,000 to every American household, as well as $1 trillion to help with unemployment benefits on state and local levels.

Iowa Representative Cindy Axne, a democrat, does plan to vote no on the bill, saying she thinks it would put too much money into the pockets of people who don't need it.

"I can't get behind a bill that uses much needed taxpayer dollars at this point to go to people who do not need additional money and to your point add to the debt load that this country is seeing," Axne said.