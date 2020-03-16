Stocks plunge at open, trading halted for third time in two weeks

It happened despite a massive Fed rate cut.

Stocks dropped 9% in early trading Monday on Wall Street and triggered another temporary halt to trading as huge swaths of the economy come closer to shutting down, from airlines to restaurants.

Trading was halted within the first few minutes, and the S&P 500's losses deepened after it resumed. Emergency actions taken by the Federal Reserve late Sunday to prop up the economy and get financial markets running smoothly again may have raised fears even further, some investors said.

The S&P 500 was down 9.8% Monday morning. If the index falls 13%, a second circuit breaker is triggered and trading is halted for another 15 minutes. The Dow Industrial Average fell 2,725, or 11.8%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.7%

European markets were also down about 10%. The price of crude oil dropped 8%. Bond prices soared as investors sought safety.

Asian markets were also taking a beating in Monday trading as more governments imposed anti-virus controls that are shutting down business and travel.

London and Frankfurt opened down more than 2%. Sydney's benchmark plunged 9.7% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 4%. Japan's benchmark sank 2.5% after the Bank of Japan announced it was expanding its monetary easing and providing 0% loans for companies that are running short of cash due to the virus outbreak.