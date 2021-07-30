Summer camp that shut down due to COVID outbreak will reopen to campers on Sunday

The Riverside Lutheran Bible Camp shut down due to cases among staff and campers. Masks will be required for counselors in all buildings except for cabins.

STORY CITY, Iowa — A COVID-19 outbreak at the Riverside Bible Camp in Story City forced the summer camp to close this week.

However, the camp is already planning to reopen by Sunday.

The first case was from a camp counselor on July 20th.

The campers that were in the cabin with the positive counselor were isolated, but more counselors showed symptoms.

“We had a total of 19 out of 98 [staff] test positive for the virus over the last two weeks," said Executive Director Chris Dahl. "We have been notified from some campers over the last two weeks that have tested positive.”

Dahl said 15 campers out of 450 tested positive for the virus.

80% of the counselors were vaccinated or had COVID-19, at some point, in the last six months.

Now, the staff is prepared to reopen Sunday for campers to come back.

“We feel, and working with the department of public health, comfortable in opening up again," explained Dahl.

Extra sanitizing has been added along with a mask requirement for counselors.

“We are implementing masks for our staff indoors and when they are in a cabin we are considering them family for the week since they’re sleeping and doing life together throughout the week," he said.

At this time, the staff is not required to be vaccinated.