Story County health officials ask ISU to cancel fan attendance for fall sports, including football

The agenda for Monday night's Board of Health meeting is set to discuss COVID-19 mitigation recommendations for Story County, including Iowa State University.

AMES, Iowa — The Story County Board of Health is urging Iowa State University to cancel fan attendance for all sporting events this fall, including football, saying that they "cannot think of any way these events can be made even remotely safe."

The Board of Health is scheduled to discuss mitigation efforts Monday night at 6:00 p.m. Their agenda includes a draft of recommendations for the entire county.

This comes as the county experiences a surge of coronavirus cases. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 197 new cases from June 15 to June 21 in the county as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The highest number of cases reported in one day was on June 19 with 65.

Before June 19, the highest number of cases reported in one day was 33 on June 17.

The Board of Health told Local 5 that most of the new cases are people between the ages of 19 and 25 years old. IDPH data shows that 45% of cases reported in the county are adults age 18 to 40 years old.

Businesses along Welch Avenue, like Welch Ave. Station and Stomping Grounds, are closing their doors due to so many cases being reported.

Guidelines have been listed that the board "expects" residents to follow, including an emphasis on wearing face masks.

However, the biggest point is asking Iowa State to cancel spectator attendance at fall sporting events.

"We implore Iowa State University to cancel spectators at sporting events this fall," the document says.

"Please broadcast them. We cannot think of any way these events can be made even remotely safe with the masses of people from all over the state who routinely attend these events. Please to it for the health of our community."

READ: The full document of guidance from Story County Board of Health

Public access to Monday night's meeting will be provided via conference call to listen and participate.