Story County mask mandate begins Thursday

Ames has had a mask mandate since early September but now the whole county will be enforcing it.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — As COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the state, some counties are doing their part to prevent the spread. Story County will enforcing a mask mandate starting Thursday.

The city of Ames has had a mask mandate since early September and one business owner says the mandate has made it easier for her to enforce the rules in her own establishment.

Story County announced a mask mandate for any indoor or outdoor public setting where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained. This also includes public transportation as well as ridesharing or taxi service. Children younger than two years old are exempt.

Business owner, Beth Devries, says the county mandate is an added bonus when there is pushback from a customer.

"I think it's fantastic," said Devries. "I think it should go county-wide. As a business owner, it helps us do our jobs."

The White House Task Force recommends a mask mandate for the entire of state in Iowa in it's most recent report.