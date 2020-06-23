What is behind Story County's spike in coronavirus cases?

As of Monday evening, the county has 500 total cases. More than 200 of those cases were reported since June 15, last Monday.

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Following a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the county, the Story County Board of Health announced plans to ask Iowa State University to not allow any fans to attend sporting events this fall.

This all comes one month after the ISU Athletic Department announced only 30,000 fans will be allowed into Jack Trice Stadium, which typically seats 61,500 people.

The athletic department said they aren't commenting on the board of health's planned action yet.

The board of health can only recommend actions, they can't enforce anything at ISU.

Story County's coronavirus data has been relatively low since the pandemic hit in March, but in the last two weeks cases have been on the rise.

"You really go back to those basic public health mitigation guidelines to help from preventing any issues with your healthcare system and making sure that you have adequate resources," said Story County Public Health Director Les White.

As of Monday evening, the county has 500 total cases. More than 200 of those cases were reported since June 15, last Monday.

That data came from the Iowa Department of Public Health's coronavirus website.

About 46% of all cases in the county are adults between the ages of 18-40 years old. White looked at more detailed breakdowns and said the spike is mainly in the 18-25-year-old age group.

Why the spike in cases?

White said it could be linked to the change of the seasons and the state reopening.

"As things open up and it becomes nice- like all individuals we want to get out and socialize- we need to keep [COVID-19] in mind," White said.

White said this spike hasn't been taxing on the county's healthcare resources. However, she did give some advice for those venturing out of their homes:

Practice social distancing

Wear a face mask

Wash your hands

Stay home if you're sick

"If you don't feel that bad, maybe it's just a cold or a cough or something like that, it's still very important to stay home and make sure that you are well before you're out in the community," White said.