Study: 47% of Iowans are drinking while working from home

Nearly half of Iowans working from home are day drinking, according to a study from Alcohol.org.
The study surveyed 3,000 working Americans and revealed 47% of Iowans were drinking alcohol while working from home.
The state most likely to drink while working according to the study? Hawaii at 67%.
And the least likely? Arkansas at 8% percent.
Iowa's numbers are a bit higher than most of its neighboring states:
- Minnesota — 31%
- Wisconsin — 32%
- Illinois — 23%
- Missouri — 32%
- Nebraska — 44%
- South Dakota — 22%
Other takeaways from the study:
- Beer is the drink of choice for workers who drink during work hours
- Over 1 in 3 say they are likely to drink more alcohol in isolation
- One-fifth of respondents stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation