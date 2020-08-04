x
Study: 47% of Iowans are drinking while working from home

3,000 Americans were surveyed as part of an Alcohol.org study.
Nearly half of Iowans working from home are day drinking, according to a study from Alcohol.org. 

The study surveyed 3,000 working Americans and revealed 47% of Iowans were drinking alcohol while working from home.

The state most likely to drink while working according to the study? Hawaii at 67%.

And the least likely? Arkansas at 8% percent.

Iowa's numbers are a bit higher than most of its neighboring states:

  • Minnesota — 31%
  • Wisconsin — 32%
  • Illinois — 23%
  • Missouri — 32%
  • Nebraska — 44%
  • South Dakota — 22%

Other takeaways from the study:

  • Beer is the drink of choice for workers who drink during work hours
  • Over 1 in 3 say they are likely to drink more alcohol in isolation
  • One-fifth of respondents stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation

