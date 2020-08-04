Study: 47% of Iowans are drinking while working from home

3,000 Americans were surveyed as part of an Alcohol.org study.

Nearly half of Iowans working from home are day drinking, according to a study from Alcohol.org.

The study surveyed 3,000 working Americans and revealed 47% of Iowans were drinking alcohol while working from home.

The state most likely to drink while working according to the study? Hawaii at 67%.

And the least likely? Arkansas at 8% percent.

Iowa's numbers are a bit higher than most of its neighboring states:

Minnesota — 31%

Wisconsin — 32%

Illinois — 23%

Missouri — 32%

Nebraska — 44%

South Dakota — 22%

Other takeaways from the study: