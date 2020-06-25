'Super Colt' battling seizures, separation from siblings during hospital stay

The superhero-loving boy was diagnosed with Doose Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, at age 3.

DES MOINES, Iowa — 7-year-old Colt Cosper is a proud big brother to a 3-year-old sister and a little brother to three more siblings.

But due to the current pandemic, he's had to go more than 60 days without seeing them.

Colt was admitted to the hospital on April 18 for uncontrolled seizures, and has since undergone a brain surgery to separate his two hemispheres.

But that wasn't the end. Meningitis, a bran abscess and gull stones have prolonged his stay.

"He's in the hospital often but this experience has been totally different during a pandemic," said Mandy Cosper, Colt's mother.

The superhero-loving boy was diagnosed with Doose Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, at age 3.

He has 12 different types of seizures. The brain surgery aimed to stop one of those types.

"He does still have seizures so he does need somebody supervising him at all times," Mandy said.

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center implemented procedures to stop the spread of COVID-19, including limiting patient visitors.

A few exceptions were made for the Cosper family, as both of his parents were allowed to visit at the same time.

But his siblings were not allowed to visit.

"When he came into the hospital school was still In session and we have four other kids that were basically at home all by themselves."

They were essentially on lockdown.

The whole Child Life department was put on pause, so they've had to get creative: Filling the walls with mail from every state in the country, some packages from across the globe.

His doctor even brought a Nerf gun to work.

It's a lot of work to bring a sense of normalcy.

"The hospital's too quiet for me," Colt said.

But he's living every moment to his fullest.

Colt's mother said when he was originally diagnosed, they were told it was a 50-50 chance of going into remission.

"The other 50 percent, which unfortunately Colt has fallen into ... they don't find it," Mandy said. "They fail all the treatments and they start regressing."

"He's seven years old now. He just finished first grade. And he's a great kid."