Small Iowa cake business barely scraping by amid pandemic

Suzie's Sweet Treats, LLC has been in business since 2011, but the pandemic has presented major challenges in staying afloat.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses especially hard, including Suzie's Sweet Treats in Des Moines.

Suzie's is different from a lot of small businesses in that it's a one-woman show.

Suzie Williams founded the business in 2011, making cakes, pies, cupcakes and other baked goods out of her kitchen. It was doing well enough to sustain her; until the pandemic hit.

"It's really hard when you're a small business," Williams said. "It hurt bigger businesses too, but for those of us... I'm me. And it's tough. It's very, very tough."

All in all, she says she's lost between $7,000-$10,000 since the pandemic started, as so many of her customers had to cancel orders because the events they were for got moved.

She is still getting some business these days, but not enough. Because of the toll the pandemic has taken on her business, Williams has now had to find another job just to make ends meet.

Sonic for Asher’s 7th Birthday! Thank you Jontell for allowing me to create another cake for your Little Guy! #sstmadeandpresentedwithlove 🥰🌹 #sonicthehedgehog💙⚡ #workinghardstayinghumble 💪🏾🙏🏾 Posted by Suzie's Sweet Treats, LLC on Sunday, September 13, 2020