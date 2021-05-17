Target drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers, employees

Target joins Trader Joe's, Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers in response to the new CDC guidance.

In an update on its website, Target said it will still follow state and local rules on masks. So if a store is located in a jurisdiction that requires masks indoors, it will apply to that Target location too.

"Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores," the company said in an update posted online.

Target did not indicate that it plans to ask for any proof of vaccination. The company now joins Trader Joe's, Walmart, Costco and Starbucks in dropping mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers in response to the new CDC guidance.

A person is considered fully vaccinated if it has been two weeks since their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

The CDC on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.