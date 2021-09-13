x
Coronavirus

COVID tests near me: Ankeny man launches Test Hunter website

Locations and prices can both be found on the new Test Hunter site.

Iowans looking to find COVID-19 testing locations have a new tool to use. 

Todd Brady, the creator of the Vaccine Hunter website, launched a new website Monday morning called Test Hunter.

The website allows users to search for COVID testing locations and compare prices.

“I wanted to make sure that you could search by zip code, by test type, but also see the availability of pricing," he said. "Because for rapid testing, especially the prices vary wildly, I've seen as low as $90, but as high as $380. So prices is a big deal for this.” 

