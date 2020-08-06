TestIowa launching 5 new sites throughout this week

By this Wednesday, Dallas, Page, Union, Carroll and Crawford Counties will have opened locations for Iowans to get tested for COVID-19.

IOWA, USA — TestIowa is expanding access to COVID-19 testing with five new sites opening this week, according to a release from Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

Dallas County will open their drive-thru site on Monday at noon. It'll be located in Waukee at South Middle School, 2350 SE LA Grant Parkway.

Remember, you must complete the online assessment and schedule an appointment before you can be tested at a TestIowa site.

The four other sites will be in Page, Union, Carroll and Crawford Counties.

The Page County site has been opened since June 3. The location of the test site is Clarinda Regional Health Center, 220 Essie Davison Dr., Clarinda.



Here are the locations and dates that the next sites will be up and running:

Union County: Greater Regional Health, 801 Wyoming Ave., Creston, opens Mon., June 8

Carroll County: St. Anthony Regional Hospital, 311 South Clark Street, Carroll, opens Wed., June 10

Crawford County: St. Anthony Clinic, 1820 4th Ave S., Denison, opens Wed., June 10

These sites are partnerships between the State of Iowa and local health care providers to increase access to testing in their communities. The clinics operate and staff the test sites while the state provides testing supplies and processes samples through the State Hygienic Lab.