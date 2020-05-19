TestIowa 'technical issue' tells some Iowans they need tested after assessment says they don't

The governor's office says the issue, which sent people who don't need tested a QR code for a test, has been resolved.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowans that took the TestIowa survey on Monday and were told they do not need to be tested were confused to receive an additional email stating they did need to get a test.

"The whole thing with all of this is they say in order to get in front of it we need testing," Samantha Long explained after receiving the email. "So, I thought, maybe they just want to start testing everybody."

The governors office issued the following statement to Local 5:

"A technical issue that was identified and resolved, immediately, caused some individuals to receive a QR code despite not qualifying for a test. These individuals do not need to get tested."

Long says the governor's office should have sent another email explaining what happened.

"I do think they need to communicate that just so they don't have people that don't need to get tested coming in and being tested."