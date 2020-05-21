Gov. Reynolds expands TestIowa, says anyone who 'thinks that they should be tested' can be

Nearly 478,000 TestIowa assessments have been completed as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowans hoping to be tested at TestIowa sites across the state will be able to do so, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Her announcement Thursday means that more than just high-risk individuals and essential workers will be able to be tested.

"Previously, we expanded to allow testing for essential workforce," Reynolds announced during her Thursday press conference. "Later today, we'll be opening the criteria so that anyone who thinks that they should be tested can be."

Iowans are asked to fill out an assessment on the updated website, or if you've already filled it out, update your information and symptoms accordingly.

Once the assessment is taken, users can look at available appointments and select a testing time.

"Right now, we're able to significantly increase our testing capacity," Reynolds added. "As I said, we're opening up to anyone who wants to be tested."

Nearly 478,000 TestIowa assessments have been completed as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for May 21, 2020

TestIowa locations and times

Black Hawk County

When: May 18-22, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Crossroads Mall (2060 Crossroads Blvd #124, Waterloo, IA 50702)

Buena Vista County

When: May 18-22 and May 26-29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Storm Lake High School (621 Tornado Dr, Storm Lake, IA 50588)

Crawford County

When: May 18-22 and May 26-29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: 1201 N 16th St, Denison, IA 51442

Linn County

When: May 18-22 and May 26-29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Kirkwood Community College, Continuing Education Training Center (101 50th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404)

Marshall County

When: May 28 & 29, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Marshalltown Community College (3700 S Center St, Marshalltown, IA 50158)

Pottawattamie County

When: May 29, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Council Bluffs

Polk County

When: May 18-22 and May 26-29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Iowa Events Center North Parking Lot (301-499 Crocker St, Des Moines, IA 50309)

Scott County

When: May 18-22 and May 26-29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: North Park Mall (320 W Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52806)

Sioux County

When: May 27 & 28, 12-6 p.m.

Where: Sioux Center Middle School (950 4th Ave NE, Sioux Center, IA 51106)

Wapello County

When: May 18-22 and May 26-29, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Beach Ottumwa (101 Church St, Ottumwa, IA 52501)

Woodbury County

When: May 18-22, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Western Iowa Tech Community College (4647 Stone Ave, Sioxu City, IA 51106)

TestIowa support can be found at testiowa.com or by calling 515-575-2131 (844-844-1561 toll free) 8 a.m.-8 p.m., seven days a week.