TestIowa's test kit supplier no longer part of similar program in Utah

Co-Diagnostics will no longer supply coronavirus test kits to TestUtah, according to ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes are set to happen for the company that supplies coronavirus test kits to Iowa's state-run testing program, TestIowa.

Co-Diagnostics will no longer supply coronavirus test kits to the state of Utah's testing program, TestUtah, according to ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

Co-Diagnostics was the company that supplied COVID-19 tests to TestIowa and TestUtah.

The contract in Utah expires Monday.

"For the Utah resident who is seeking out COVID-19 testing, this change will be seamless," Utah Department of Health spokesperson Tom Hudachko said. "They won't notice any difference."