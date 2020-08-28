x
TestIowa's test kit supplier no longer part of similar program in Utah

Co-Diagnostics will no longer supply coronavirus test kits to TestUtah, according to ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Changes are set to happen for the company that supplies coronavirus test kits to Iowa's state-run testing program, TestIowa. 

Co-Diagnostics will no longer supply coronavirus test kits to the state of Utah's testing program, TestUtah, according to ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

Co-Diagnostics was the company that supplied COVID-19 tests to TestIowa and TestUtah. 

The contract in Utah expires Monday. 

"For the Utah resident who is seeking out COVID-19 testing, this change will be seamless," Utah Department of Health spokesperson Tom Hudachko said. "They won't notice any difference."

Local 5 has reached out to state officials to find out if Co-Diagnostics will still provide test kits for TestIowa. 

