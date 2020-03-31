'The end is not yet in sight': Gov. Reynolds stresses the importance of staying home as COVID-19 peak looms

IDPH said 36 patients have recovered from the coronavirus as of last week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa officials announced two more Iowans have died from complications of COVID-19 Monday, which brings the death toll to six in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the two people that died were elderly patients (81+), one from Linn County and one from Washington County.

An additional 88 people tested positive for the virus as of Monday morning, bringing the state total to 424. Negative cases total to 6,162.

IDPH said 36 patients have recovered from the coronavirus as of last week. The administration is working to find a way to release recovery numbers more regularly.

Iowa sees first COVID-19 'outbreak' at long-term care facility

Monday, Reynolds also announced an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Ceder Rapids.

IDPH said virus outbreaks at longterm care facilities occur when three or more residents test positive.

Reynolds said 21 of Linn County's 71 positive cases were directly related to the care facility.

Sunday, IDPH said the first peak of COVID-19 cases in Iowa is expected in two-three weeks.

Monday, both the governor and IDPH officials stressed the importance of staying home if you're able to so Iowa can slow the spread of the coronavirus.

If we don't, we could overwhelm hospitals and health care workers.

Reynolds defends decision to not order Iowans to stay home

Monday, Iowa saw it's single-largest jump in cases since the state reported its first positive case four weeks ago.

"Today starts the fourth week since Iowa's first coronavirus cases were confirmed and the reality is that the end is not yet in sight," Reynolds said.

Local 5 has fielded many questions about why there hasn't been a shelter-in-place order in Iowa.

Reynolds said Monday, it's because data her team is looking at hasn't met the threshold for issuing a statewide shelter order.

"If you keep asking people to do more and more and more and we're not basing it on data, then at some point they really are not going to take you serious," Reynolds said. "When we ask too much of people, their willingness to accept and do what they need to do is really pushed to the max, so we're trying to be mindful of that."

Some Iowa community leaders, like Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, said they want to issue their own shelter-in-place guidelines for their residents.

Reynolds said local communities don't have the authority to issue such orders. She said her team is looking at communities, counties and regions and will issue stricter guidance if she sees hotspots develop.

"We have some that are close and a couple different changes or variables could implement that," Reynolds said. "We're looking at it every morning and every night."

Federal social distancing guidelines are now extended to April 30.

President Trump made the announcement Sunday evening.

Reynolds said she's waiting for more federal guidance before announcing any formal extension on existing orders in Iowa, such as closures of bars, restaurants and many non-essential businesses around the state.

"For now we must adjust to a new normal: one that's uncomfortable, it's inconvenient and it's uncertain," Reynolds said. "This is not an easy time, but if we know something about Iowans, it's that we are at our best when times are tough."

Iowans are proving they truly are 'Iowa Nice'

Reynolds said that there is still a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) across the country.

Her administration is working closely with healthcare systems, hospitals, long-term care facilities and others to get the supplies to where they are needed most.

Pending Personal Protective Equipment Orders in Iowa:



Surgical Masks: More than 2 million

N95 Masks: More than 500,000

Face Shields: More than 500,000

Gowns: 250,000

As PPE arrives, the Iowa National Guard, Department of Public Safety, Department of Transportation and others distribute it to where it's needed most.

As of Monday, 153 deliveries have been made to all 99 counties in the state. However, this isn't fulfilling 100 percent of needs.

States across the country and countries across the world are all trying to get their hands on PPE.

"Every state and healthcare facility in the nation needs the same PPE that we do and all of them are placing orders at the same frequency that we are," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said that's why everyone in the state needs to help if they can.

"Several Iowa companies are starting production for face shields for healthcare systems and providers," Reynolds said. "Metalcraft in Mason City and Weaton Capital in Fairfield are developing prototypes, securing materials and gearing up for large scale production. John Deere is making face shields at its various plants across the state and donating them to healthcare providers in their local communities. Iowa City Fab Lab is making face shields for the University of Iowa."

Reynolds said other Iowa companies are also reassigning industrial sewing operators to make masks and gowns. Winnebego Industries in Forest City is one company the governor mentioned that is producing masks for its local health care systems.

"The ingenuity and generosity of these partners and others will enable us to supplement our supply chain and better support the needs of Iowa's healthcare system and out healthcare providers at this critical time," Reynolds said.

Reynolds called upon all Iowans to help make fabric masks for healthcare providers.

The Iowa Department of Public Health issued guidelines and instructions that you can find by clicking/tapping here.

You can donate these DIY masks at your local healthcare facility. Reynolds reminded Iowans to call facilities before dropping items off.

How many people can get tested right now in Iowa?

Reynolds said there are 1,900 tests available through the State Hygienic Lab as of Monday.

More are available at private labs across the state.

A new mobile testing machine from Abbot will make testing for the virus more available. That machine gives results in about five minutes.

Reynolds said each state is getting at least 15 machines to start. She said she hopes to get more.

Residents in all 99 counties have been tested for the coronavirus, according to Sarah Reisetter with the IDPH.