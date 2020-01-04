'The next couple of months are going to be horrible,' Iowa ethanol leader says

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association offers sobering warnings about the industry during the COVID-19 crisis

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many industries continue to feel stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes Iowa's ethanol industry.

"Next couple of months are going to be horrible," Monte Shaw, the Executive Director of the Iowa Renwable Fuels Association said to Local 5.

"The industry is offline," Shaw said. "That's probably as bad as it's ever been for any period of time in the last 20 years, but I think it's going to go higher as gasoline demand continues to crater."

Shaw believes as gasoline demand continues to drop, such as through extensive measures to social distance, that's going to ripple through the corn belt.

"Some people are saying that it's going to go to 30% reduction in gasoline, that means 30% of our production will have to come offline," Shaw said.

Shaw said Iowa can make 4.5-5 billion gallons of ethanol each year, and is the largest producing state by far.

Shaw however said despite the uncertainty in the ethanol industry, he believes producers can step up to make a popular item: hand sanitizer.

He said the plants normally produce fuel. Shaw said under emergency FDA guidance, the higher-purity ethanol plants produce can be used for that purpose.

"It's more of a niche niche market even during this time, but we just want to help our neighbors want to help our community out," Shaw said.