The woes of building a home during the pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you're building a home you've, probably, noticed materials and appliances are costly and hard to find.

The Home Builders Association of Des Moines told Local 5 that contractors get most items from Asia, and the pandemic is causing up to 6 months worth of delays.

"We’ve seen lumber increase 50 percent over a short term," said Dan Knoup, an executive officer for HBA. "So, we definitely have been hit hard.”

Then there's the concern from the people building the homes.

"With contractors it’s definitely personnel. You try your best to social distance on a job site and it’s not terribly hard, but if you get too many people on one side it can be a problem," explained Chris Pickard, owner of Sage Homes.

If you are building a home during the pandemic keeps these tips in mind:

- Talk with your contractor to let them know what you want and if it's realistic during the pandemic

- Order your materials and appliances earlier than you normally would