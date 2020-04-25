'This is our first step of many to reopening Iowa': Gov. Reynolds allows farmers' markets to open starting Monday

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday that lays out stipulations for reopening farmers' markets.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Come Monday, farmers' markets across Iowa will be able to start opening back up.

"This is our first step of many to reopening Iowa and getting life and business back to normal as soon as possible," Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, said.

If you decide to go to a market, it may look different from what you're used to.

The proclamation Reynolds signed Friday lays out stipulations for reopening.

Vendors can only sell farm products and food, entertainment and activities are banned and common seating isn't allowed. There also has to be at least six feet of empty space between each vendor.

"They need to set and apply the six feet social distancing requirements, not have people gathering around their stand when they're selling their product," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said social distancing is a must at these markets. She said ticketing is a possibility if people repeatedly ignore the rules.

"As you heard from law enforcement, they're there to educate and help them disperse and help them make sure that they're following through," Reynolds said. "Ticketing would be a last resort and I believe in Iowans and their ability to be responsible. I don't anticipate any problems."

Not everyone is happy about the news that Iowa is starting to reopen.

An Iowa infectious disease expert tweeted she won't be going to a farmers' market anytime soon.