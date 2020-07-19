First live pro-sporting event in the Quad Cities brings in thousands of fans

Nearly 5,000 people gathered at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds to watch two local legends face-off in the ring.

UFC Hall of Famer, and Bettendorf native, Pat Miletich will take on two-time world champion boxer, and Davenport native, Michael Nunn in the area's first live pro-sporting event since March.

Promoter Monte Cox said all 22 fighters received a COVID test and temperatures were taken and recorded twice before their match.

As of Friday night, Cox said more than 3,000 tickets had already been sold -- another 2,000 were expected to sell out prior to Saturday night's match -- bringing the maximum capacity to 5,000 fans.

"I drove out from Cedar Rapids," said attendee Romello Monjaras.

The event, called Clash of Legends, was held outdoors to accommodate social distancing.

"With it being outside I'm not really worried at all," said Monjaras. "We aren't breathing in the same air or anything like that."

Cox said all additional chairs were added and spaced out to help with social distancing while picnic tables could seat groups of ten.

"And we got that all the way from ring side to the table seats to general admission," Cox said.

Masks were not required by those in the crowd, however, some say they brought one just in case.