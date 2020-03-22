TOILET PAPER CALCULATOR: How much 'TP' do you need?

"Not everyone is able to get to a store and stock up on toilet roll," the creators of the calculator said in a statement. "Don't be selfish."

TYLER, Texas — People from all across the nation are rushing to grocery stores to stock up amid the coronavirus outbreak and the one thing all seem to be flocking to is the toilet paper.

Well, a simple tool, created by London-based student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris, is looking to change the "TP" situation so everyone can get their share.

The Toilet Paper Calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to make it through the pandemic.

Sassoon and Harris came up with the idea after they had a discussion about how much toilet paper they each used on a day-to-day basis and how that would change during the pandemic.

HOW IT WORKS

The sliders alter the amount of toilet paper rolls you have and the amount of times you use the bathroom daily. There are also advanced settings that allow you to select wipes per trip, sheets per wipe, sheets on roll and the length of your quarantine.

According to the pair, the average user has 500% more toilet paper than they need for quarantine.

"Not everyone is able to get to a store and stock up on toilet roll," the creators said in a statement. "Don't be selfish."

CLICK HERE to access the calculator.