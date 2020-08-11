Beloved teacher and coach died from COVID-19, Dowling Catholic says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Communities across central Iowa are mourning the loss of Tom Barnabo, a Dowling Catholic High School teacher and coach that passed away Saturday morning.
Barnabo passed away from COVID-19, according a message sent from Dowling Catholic President Dr. Dan Ryan to students and parents. According to his family, Barnabo had tested positive for the virus more than 10 days ago.
Barnabo attempted to get treatment at a hospital emergency room Thursday morning, according to the message. However, he was not admitted.
The message doesn't say why he wasn't admitted to the hospital.
Barnabo taught physical education at Dowling Catholic and coached the boys' track and field team. He was also on the Grand View College football staff as a defensive line coach.
An active member in his community, hundreds sent their condolences to Barnabo's family on Facebook and Twitter Saturday.
Barnabo's death comes as cases, deaths and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase in Iowa. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, more than 150,000 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.
Hospitalizations reached a record high of 992 Saturday night. Doctors in the state have told Local 5 that these dramatic increase will strain the way Iowa hospitals are able to treat patients.