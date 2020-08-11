Beloved teacher and coach died from COVID-19, Dowling Catholic says

Tom Barnabo impacted the lives of many during his time at Dowling Catholic, Grand View University and Drake University.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Communities across central Iowa are mourning the loss of Tom Barnabo, a Dowling Catholic High School teacher and coach that passed away Saturday morning.

Barnabo passed away from COVID-19, according a message sent from Dowling Catholic President Dr. Dan Ryan to students and parents. According to his family, Barnabo had tested positive for the virus more than 10 days ago.

Barnabo attempted to get treatment at a hospital emergency room Thursday morning, according to the message. However, he was not admitted.

The message doesn't say why he wasn't admitted to the hospital.

Barnabo taught physical education at Dowling Catholic and coached the boys' track and field team. He was also on the Grand View College football staff as a defensive line coach.

An active member in his community, hundreds sent their condolences to Barnabo's family on Facebook and Twitter Saturday.

We are saddened,



“Coach Barn will be dearly missed in the GV football family. There is nobody that loves this place more than him. His loyalty will forever be cherished. I will miss him as a coach but more importantly, I will miss him as a dear friend,” -Head Coach,Joe Woodley pic.twitter.com/7WsFTfhogc — Grand View Football (@GVVikingFB) November 8, 2020

Truly a brutal day after learning that my dear friend Tom Barnabo passed away overnight. Everyone who knew Barney loved him. I willl be forever thankful for his friendship and spirit and thankful to his family for sharing him with the rest of us. I’ll miss you Coach! pic.twitter.com/Rcu5jF3mMe — Andy Jepson (@GVCoachJep) November 8, 2020

This past week two of our alums, Tom Barnabo & Jay Cookman, passed away. After Drake, Tom and Jay impacted many in central Iowa high school athletics and education as longtime coaches and educators. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families. — Drake Football (@DrakeBulldogsFB) November 8, 2020

Barnabo's death comes as cases, deaths and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase in Iowa. As of 9 a.m. Sunday, more than 150,000 Iowans have tested positive for the virus.