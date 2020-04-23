Training volunteers to give away food safely

National Guard members from Kansas learned how to package meals for those in need across the country.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With food giveaways more important than ever because of the coronavirus, volunteers need to take extra precautions to make sure meals are safe to eat.

One of those training events happened Thursday at Southridge Mall in Des Moines.

National Guard members from Kansas learned how to package meals for those in need across the country.

"The Kansas Department of Emergency Crisis actually purchased a million meals from Outreach," said Kylie Busick with The Outreach Program. "So the Kansas National Guard is here to train so they can take those meals back and they will be able to package and distribute meals in Topeka, Kansas. So that is an awesome thing that they're doing."

6,000 meals are being packaged per day. The food will go to food banks across the country and local churches and pantries in Iowa.