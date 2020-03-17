Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that 'Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash' to them now.

President Donald Trump wants the government to send checks to Americans in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic cost of the coronavirus outbreak. That's according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He said Tuesday during a White House coronavirus task force press briefing that “The president has instructed me we have to do this now.”

He didn't give details except to say the amount should be significant and millionaires would not get it. He added that he will be heading to Capitol Hill to preview the amounts with Republican lawmakers.

"Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now, and I mean now in the next two weeks," Mnuchin said.