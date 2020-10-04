Twin Cities landmarks light up blue

MINNEAPOLIS — Across the Twin Cities on Thursday night landmarks lit up blue for the bravery of health care workers and emergency responders during the coronavirus pandemic.
The I-35W Bridge and Target Field in Minneapolis were shining blue as a way to say "thank you."
This is not just local. Across the world, the #LightItBlue movement is supporting the women and men on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
