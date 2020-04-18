Tyson Foods Inc. confirms team members tested positive for COVID-19, won't say how many

Liz Croston, communications manager for Tyson Foods Inc., confirmed the information Saturday morning.

Another Tyson Foods Inc. place has confirmed multiple cases of coronavirus in Iowa.

Communications Manager Liz Croston confirmed with Local 5 that the plant in Perry has team members who've tested positive for COVID-19.

For the privacy of their workers, Croston said they will not be releasing the number of people who've tested positive.

The company said they're working hard to keep their workers safe while still providing the country with food.

A statement from the company said:

When they learn an employee has tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. They also notify anyone who had been in close contact with the worker.