Tyson Foods Inc. confirms team members tested positive for COVID-19, won't say how many

Another Tyson Foods Inc. place has confirmed multiple cases of coronavirus in Iowa.
Communications Manager Liz Croston confirmed with Local 5 that the plant in Perry has team members who've tested positive for COVID-19.
For the privacy of their workers, Croston said they will not be releasing the number of people who've tested positive.
The company said they're working hard to keep their workers safe while still providing the country with food.
A statement from the company said:
We’ve been checking worker temperatures, providing face coverings and initiating additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work.
When they learn an employee has tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work. They also notify anyone who had been in close contact with the worker.
This comes after several plants in the state have seen positive cases of COVID-19. The plant in Columbus Junction saw two deaths on Wednesday.