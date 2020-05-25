Unacast: Iowa is failing at social distancing

Unacast is a software company that grades by using cell phone location data that tracks movements. Based on the data gathered, Iowa gets an F in social distancing.

IOWA, USA — As many states, including Iowa, begin to reopen, the people of those states are asked to do their due diligence in practicing social distancing. According to one software company, though, we're not doing a great job at it.

Unasoft is a Norway-based software company that uses cell phone location data to track movements and grades accordingly for a worldwide social distancing scoreboard.

Based on the data compiled, Iowa is given a big fat F.

Unacast looks at trends from before the pandemic all the way to present day. The scores they give are based on social interaction, how much people are traveling and how often people are visiting non-essential venues.

Individual counties are also graded. Each of Iowa's 10 biggest counties has been given an F as well. The highest grade any county in Iowa has is a C-.

Polk County is Iowa's largest county, and was given a D on May 19.

The data compiled by Unacast shows the county has seen less than a 25 percent reduction since then, likely due to the reopening of the state.

The United States as a whole was also given an F by Unacast.