Seven UNI student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Leaders from the University of Northern Iowa said seven student-athletes that took part in voluntary workouts have tested positive for COVID-19.

The university also said a staff member tested positive for the virus as well. More than 150 student-athletes and staff have been tested, UNI leaders said.

UNI Athletics said voluntary workouts continue on campus, but the weight room has been closed this week for deep cleaning. The athletics department expects to reopen the weight room July 6.

"We feel like these positive tests are indicative that our screening protocols are working," Director of Athletics David Harris said in a press release. "Because of the holiday weekend, we thought it would be best to extend our scheduled closure and thoroughly clean the weight room to make sure we are doing everything in our power to keep our student-athletes safe. We are acting out of an abundance of caution."

UNI leaders said all student-athletes that are tested must self-quarantine, and aren't allowed in UNI buildings while tests are pending. They went on to say anybody that tests positive is required to quarantine for the recommended 14 days after the positive test.