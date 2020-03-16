Universal moves new releases to on-demand, AMC limits crowds

Universal Pictures on Monday said it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to turn directly to home viewing in light of the virus.

The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — "Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" — up for rental on-demand beginning as early as Friday. It also said that "Trolls World Tour," one of the the only major release left on the April film-release calendar, will open "day-and-date," debuting in theaters and on-demand services as a $19.999 rental simultaneously.