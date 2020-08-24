Iowa City bars packed over the weekend, U of I reports 100+ virus cases as fall classes begin

"It will be a year like none of us has ever experienced before," said UI President Bruce Harreld in a welcome message to students and staff.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A picture snapped at Brothers, a popular bar in Iowa City, showed another busy Saturday night just days before classes started at the University of Iowa.

The Gazette reports that Iowa City police took a complaint just after 1 a.m. Sunday that several bars were over capacity and not enforcing a mask mandate.

The university now says they'll be providing updated COVID-19 data every Friday on their website.

As of Monday morning, 107 students and four staff members at the school have tested positive in the past week alone.

"These numbers reflect only self-reported positive or presumed positive COVID-19 tests from UI faculty, staff, and students on the academic campus since the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 18, 2020," reads a welcome message from UI President Bruce Harreld.

A total of 19 residence hall students are in quarantine as of Monday and eight are in self-isolation.

UI didn't test any incoming students before classes started Monday.

The university will provide testing for those with symptoms or those who believe to have been within close contact of someone with the virus.

Students and staff are encouraged to self-report if they test positive for the virus so the university can help with academic and work arrangements as well as cleaning and communication.

They'll provide isolation spaces for residence hall students diagnosed with the coronavirus and space to quarantine close contacts.

Harreld's message stresses the need for students and staff to adhere to social distancing guidelines and mask requirements.

UI has already cut four varsity sports because of ongoing revenue losses related to the pandemic.

In Ames, Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen said students will be held accountable for wearing masks and social distancing.

That came after a party-filled weekend before classes started last week.