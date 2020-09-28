U of I doctor on rise of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Iowa

With hospitalization and case rates on the rise in Iowa, we spoke with the University of Iowa's Dr. Jorge Salinas to get his thoughts.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — States across the Midwest have seen an increase in cases of COVID-19 in recent months.

In Iowa, 542 new cases were reported between 9 a.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday. That adds on to an already large number of cases that have cropped up this month, with over 21,000 cases being reported since Sept. 4.

We sat down with University of Iowa Doctor Jorge Salinas to get his thoughts.

Q: Why do you think we're seeing an uptick in cases and hospitalizations in Iowa?

A: "Multiple regions of Iowa are experiencing increases in cases due to large gatherings, weddings, and bars remaining open, and not having a mask mandate. We know how COVID-19 gets transmitted, and as a society, as a state, we have not fully implemented all of the measures that can prevent transmission. So it shouldn't surprise us."

Q: The case and hospitalization rates are going up, but the medical community is better prepared to handle this uptick in cases then we were in April and May, right?

A: "It's probably fair to say that there are there's more PPE, and that maybe we have more ventilators, but I still don't want to use them. Right? I still prefer not to depend on a machine to breathe. And that's for me, and it's for my family and for my neighbors here in Iowa. So the fact that we have capacity to treat you when you're very sick doesn't mean that it's okay to get sick. And that applies to any disease; yes, we can treat cancer, but I don't want anybody to get cancer, we can prevent it. It's the same with COVID. We know how to prevent it."

Q: With colder weather and flu season coming up, do you think things could get worse in the next couple months?